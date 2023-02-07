Secrets of Saguaro Ranch: A peaceful oasis for Chiefs Kingdom to visit in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If you’re planning a trip to Super Bowl LVII, chances are you know where you’re watching the game, what you’ll eat and what activities you plan to enjoy.

But, have you considered where you’ll recharge?

KSHB 41 searched for the best spot for a little rest and relaxation and found it in Saguaro Ranch Park and Rose Garden in Glendale.

Just minutes from State Farm Stadium, the free park provides plenty of scenery and even peacocks. Yes, we found peacocks.

Paul King, head of recreation for the city of Glendale, told the tale of how the peacocks came to be.

“One of the owners went to the 1925 Chicago fair and brought back peacocks to the ranch," King said. "And some of those descendants still are here today free roaming. The history of this ranch is amazing. It started out as a 640 acre working ranch homesteaded for 25 cents an acre if you can believe that, in 1886.”

There’s also an award-winning rose garden surrounded by places to sit and enjoy some fresh air and sun, as the countdown to the big game continues.

Learn more about Saguaro Ranch Park by visiting its website .

