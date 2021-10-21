Watch
Several Kansas City Chiefs starters not practicing Thursday

Jason Miller/Getty Images
<p>Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill ran with the ball during the second quarter Nov. 4, 2018, against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.</p>
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 13:33:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several starters in practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) will not practice Thursday, Chiefs officials said in a news conference.

Neither will fullback Michael Burton (pectoral), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) or guard Joe Thuney (hand).

None of the four practiced Wednesday, either.

Also out is tight end Jody Fortson, who underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon Wednesday morning.

It’s likely Fortson won’t return to the field this season as he recovers.

He spent three years on the Chiefs’ practice squad before earning a spot on the roster this year.

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday Fortson has built a foundation for himself and it’s “just a matter of him getting in and rehabbing and getting himself back.”

