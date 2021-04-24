Watch
Singer sharp, unearned run lifts Royals over Tigers 2-1

Kansas City moves to 12-7 on the season
Raj Mehta/AP
Kansas City Royals' Brady Singer pitches to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:32:25-04

DETROIT, Mich. — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and the Kansas City Royals took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit in a 2-1 victory over the Tigers.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning.

Singer allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Matthew Boyd was on the wrong end of this pitcher’s duel, allowing one earned run and three hits in eight innings.

The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

