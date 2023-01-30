Watch Now
Sneed out with concussion, Toney sustains ankle injury in AFC Championship

Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 20:01:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the first quarter of the fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs are already down two players.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Kadarius Toney suffered injuries.

Sneed has officially been listed out for the rest of the game with a concussion and is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Toney suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return, according to the Chiefs.

Toney has spent most of the season battling a hamstring injury that caused him to miss six games.

But for Mecole Harmdman Jr., who was no stranger to missing games after an injury caused him to sit out since Week 9, the first quarter was a chance to make his contributions known once more.

