SNL’s Heidi Gardner named Chiefs drum honoree for Sunday game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season home game will feature a couple of familiar faces to NBC viewers.
Kansas City-native and Saturday Night Live comedian Heidi Gardner drew drum honoree duties for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sunday’s national anthem will be performed by The Voice Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.
Pregame festivities will include a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker out of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.
Here’s a look at key times for Sunday’s game:
- 11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open
- 11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens
- 1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open
- 1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open
- 2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin
- 3:14 p.m. – Steelers Team Introduction
- 3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction
- 3:19 p.m. – National Anthem
- 3:21 p.m. – Flyover
- 3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss
- 3:25 p.m. – Kickoff