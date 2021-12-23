Watch
SNL’s Heidi Gardner named Chiefs drum honoree for Sunday game

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Heidi Gardner attends the NBC 2018-2019 season casts party at The Four Seasons Restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Heidi Gardner
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 17:24:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season home game will feature a couple of familiar faces to NBC viewers.

Kansas City-native and Saturday Night Live comedian Heidi Gardner drew drum honoree duties for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s national anthem will be performed by The Voice Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.

Pregame festivities will include a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker out of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Here’s a look at key times for Sunday’s game:

  • 11 a.m. – Parking Gates Open
  • 11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens
  • 1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open
  • 1:30 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open
  • 2:25 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin
  • 3:14 p.m. – Steelers Team Introduction
  • 3:15 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction
  • 3:19 p.m. – National Anthem
  • 3:21 p.m. – Flyover
  • 3:23 p.m. – Coin Toss
  • 3:25 p.m. – Kickoff
