SNL’s Heidi Gardner named Chiefs drum honoree for Sunday game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular season home game will feature a couple of familiar faces to NBC viewers.

Kansas City-native and Saturday Night Live comedian Heidi Gardner drew drum honoree duties for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s national anthem will be performed by The Voice Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.

Pregame festivities will include a flyover by a KC-135 Stratotanker out of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

Here’s a look at key times for Sunday’s game:

