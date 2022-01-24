Spicin Foods offers 'Kansas City Reaper' barbecue sauce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is known for its love of barbecue and of course Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Mahomes may have a new nickname — "The Grim Reaper."

On Sunday, as the possibility that the Chiefs would defeat the Buffalo Bills seemed unlikely, head coach Andy Reid had a message for Mahomes.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it,” Reid told Mahomes when the team was down with just 13 seconds left in regulation.

Spicin Foods , a Kansas City area sauce and rub products company, released the "Kansas City Reaper," barbecue sauce last year, which goes perfectly with Mahomes' new nickname.

According to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, the name suits Mahomes.

“I like the Grim Reaper for (Mahomes),” Hardman said. “I think that would be a cool name. I don’t think we’ll call him ‘Grim,’ but I like it on the field. That’s definitely a name that could fit him, that’s for sure.”

The Kansas City Reaper pictures Mahomes on the bottle.

Those interested in purchasing the sauce can do so on the Spicin Foods website as part of a griller's series six-pack.

Other Chiefs players included in the series include Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.