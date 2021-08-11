Watch
Sports

Actions

Sporting Kansas City falls to Club Leon 6-1 in Leagues Cup quarterfinals

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
León forward Omar Fernandez (25) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Sporting Kansas City, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Omar Fernandez
Posted at 5:37 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 06:37:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City fell to Club Leon in the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night, with a score of 1-6 at Children's Mercy Park.

The visitors got on the front foot quickly, with Santiago Colombatto scoring the opening goal after 16 minutes.

Eleven minutes later, Leon was up 2-0. Omar Fernandez made a deep run in SKC's half, making his way to the edge of the penalty area and scoring from there.

Leon capped off a dominant first half with a third goal, as Fernandez completed his brace in the 44th minute.

The second half started with more balance, allowing Sporting KC to eventually get on the board in the 61st minute. Cameron Duke with a shot from close range made it 3-1. It was the lone goal by Sporting.

Leon responded with another goal a minute later. From close range, Angel Mena scored.

In the 72nd minute, it was 5-1 to Leon. Jean Meneses scored, building the visitors' lead.

Leon added another goal six minutes later. Victor Davila made a run into the penalty area before scoring.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources