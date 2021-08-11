Sporting Kansas City falls to Club Leon 6-1 in Leagues Cup quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City fell to Club Leon in the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night, with a score of 1-6 at Children's Mercy Park.

The visitors got on the front foot quickly, with Santiago Colombatto scoring the opening goal after 16 minutes.

Eleven minutes later, Leon was up 2-0. Omar Fernandez made a deep run in SKC's half, making his way to the edge of the penalty area and scoring from there.

Leon capped off a dominant first half with a third goal, as Fernandez completed his brace in the 44th minute.

The second half started with more balance, allowing Sporting KC to eventually get on the board in the 61st minute. Cameron Duke with a shot from close range made it 3-1. It was the lone goal by Sporting.

Leon responded with another goal a minute later. From close range, Angel Mena scored.

In the 72nd minute, it was 5-1 to Leon. Jean Meneses scored, building the visitors' lead.

Leon added another goal six minutes later. Victor Davila made a run into the penalty area before scoring.