Sporting Kansas City out of MLS Cup Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final minutes of the match, Real Salt Lake ended Sporting Kansas City's playoffs run Sunday afternoon.

Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, was packed with 21,650 fans eager to continue the #PaintTheWall campaign.

However, with a 2-1 loss due to a stoppage-time goal, the team will not advance to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.

In the 24th minute, Sporting took the lead. Striker Johnny Russell put a penalty shot away in the bottom right corner to score the first goal of the game and only score of the first half.

The second half was full of aggressive play. Real Salt Lake's Anderson Julio scored in the 72nd minute to tie the match at 1-1.

But in the 91st minute, Bobby Wood cemented Real Salt Lake's spot in the conference final to face the Portland Timbers.

