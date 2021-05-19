Sporting KC eager for fans return to Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is changing things up as COVID-19 protocols loosen.

In accordance with updated health protocols issued by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Sporting Kansas City will return to full capacity matches at Children's Mercy Park beginning May 29 when the club hosts Houston Dynamo FC.

Wednesday, training at the Compass Minerals National Performance Center was open to the media and in-person interviews followed on the field.

“Yeah, it’s really good. It’s nice to get back to normal, obviously the full stadium will be the next big step and I’m looking forward to it, so that will be big, but just a small step back to kind of normal life," said Gianluca Busio, midfielder/forward.

Next week, the cheer of the 12th Man will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Head coach Peter Vermes said regardless of home or away matches, fans play a major role in the game.

As the club prepares for its away match at Earthquakes Stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes, Vermes hopes fans will up the tempo and help get the club back on track.

“I believe this year we’ve kind of lost about 5 points that we should have captured if you will, like we really should have held on to those points or won those points and we didn’t, so we gotta find a way to make up those 5 points playing games away from home like this one,” Vermes said.

Sporting has 10 points and is currently 3rd in the Western standings.