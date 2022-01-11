Watch
Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido to miss 2022 MLS season due to knee injury

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido will not play in the 2022 MLS season because of a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday in a release.

Pulido is set to undergo surgery on his left knee on Monday.

He is projected to be sidelined for nine to 12 months.

Pulido first joined Sporting KC in December 2019. In the two seasons that he has been with Kansas City, he has scored 15 goals and made eight assists, starting 29 of 36 appearances.

He previously played with LIGA MX club Chivas de Guadalajara.

Sporting will train for the preseason from Jan. 17 to Feb. 19, before kicking off the MLS season on Feb. 27 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

