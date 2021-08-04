Sporting KC forward Daniel Salloi selected for 2021 MLS All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi was named an MLS All-Star on Wednesday as Major League Soccer unveiled the 28-player roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Salloi is set to compete in an historic matchup between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars on Aug. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first Sporting KC Academy product to earn MLS All-Star recognition, Salloi was one of 13 players picked by LAFC and All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley. An additional 13 players were selected through a combination of fan, player and media voting, while MLS Commissioner Don Garber made two additional selections to round out the squad.

Salloi, 25, has had a phenomenal sixth season with Sporting and is one of the most prolific attacking players in MLS.

The Hungarian winger is tied for the league lead with 13 combined goals (nine) and primary assists (four) and has an MLS-best five game-winning goals.

He also ranks first among forwards with 25 chances created and second with 91 touches in the opponent's box. Salloi's 48 shots and 18 shots on target are fourth and eighth on the MLS charts, respectively.

Salloi's production has helped Sporting compete at or near the top of the Western Conference with one of the league's best attacks.