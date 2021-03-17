Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Sporting KC striker Alan Pulido called up to Mexican National Team

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido (9) goes up for a header against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
MLS Sporting KC Whitecaps Soccer
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:55:26-04

Alan Pulido is leaving Sporting KC — temporarily, that is.

The striker has been chosen to be part of the Mexico Men's National Team, which plays two friendly matches this month in Europe.

Pulido will join the Mexican team for matches against Wales on March 27 in Cardiff, Wales, and against Costa Rica on March 30 in Weiner Neustadt, Austria.

Pulido has five goals in 14 career appearances for Mexico.

He recorded seven goals and five assists in 14 appearances across all competitions during his inaugural season with Sporting KC in 2020. He also was chosen as the club’s Offensive Player of the Year.

SKC finished first in the Western Conference last season and reached the conference semifinal in the MLS Playoffs.

Sporting KC, which is training right now in Arizona, opens its MLS season April 17 at the New York Red Bulls.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!