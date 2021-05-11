Watch
Sporting KC to return to full fan capacity May 29

Jason Gould/KSHB
Children's Mercy Park
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:58:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Park will open to full capacity starting May 29.

Now, tickets will be available to all Sporting Kansas City fans. Tickets for May 29 and on go on sale 10 a.m. May 14.

The club will also give 1,000 tickets to the May 29 game to frontline medical workers to say thank you for their work during the pandemic.

Vaccinated fans can also receive a 30% discount on in-stadium merchandise at a June home match. That event date is TBD.

The club made the decision to expand capacity due to new health guidance surrounding outdoor events.

Fans will still use mobile entry and cashless payments, mask-wearing is encouraged but not required, and there will be a designated seating section where masks will be required for those who wish to adhere to that practice.

Sporting KC will face Houston Dynamo FC on May 29.

