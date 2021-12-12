Sporting KC trades defender Jaylin Lindsey for up to $325k

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC has traded defender Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC for up to $325,000 in general allocation money, the team announced Sunday.

The team acquired a guaranteed $100,000 from Charlotte, and will receive up to an additional $225,00 depending on whether Lindsey meets performance incentives.

Charlotte has acquired Lindsey's Homegrown rights and Kansas City will receive a 15% sell-on fee for any future transfer from Charlotte he is involved in.

The trade brings an end to Lindsey's four season run with Sporting. He was primarily played as a right back.

In that time, he has played in 41 matches and started in 33. He scored two goals and made four assists for Kansas City.

The exchange comes during the MLS half-day trade window.