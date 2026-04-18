Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Bruno Caicedo scores 1st MLS goal, Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 3-0 for 3rd straight win

MLS Sporting KC Whitecaps Soccer
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
DARRYL DYCK/AP
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White (24) controls the ball as Emmanuel Sabbi (11), Thomas Muller (13) and Sporting Kansas City's Kwaku Agyabeng (20) and Diego Borges (57) watch during the first half of an MLS soccer match, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 17, 2026. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
MLS Sporting KC Whitecaps Soccer
Posted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Emmanuel Sabbi had a goal and an assists, 21-year-old Bruno Caicedo scored his first goal in MLS, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Friday night to continue the best start to a season in club history.

Vancouver (7-1-0) has won three games in a row and leads MLS with 21 points. The Whitecaps have an MLS-leading 22 goals this season and their plus-18 goal differential is the best in the league.

Thomas Müller also scored a goal for the Whitecaps. Yohei Takaoka finished with one save and had his fifth shutout this season.

Sabbi ran onto a loose ball just outside the 6-yard box and his first-touch shot skipped off the bottom of the crossbar to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Sporting KC (1-6-1), which has four three in a row, has four points and a minus-13 goal differential, both last in the Western Conference.

Caicedo made his first career start (and third appearance) and curled a low shot from the left side of the area that bounced off the far post in the 23rd minute and Müller headed home a cross played into the area by Sabbi in the 28th.

John Pulskamp had three saves for Kansas City.

Vancouver outshot Sporting 25-3.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo