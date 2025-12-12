Children’s Mercy won’t renew stadium naming rights partnership with Sporting KC 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a 10-year run, Children’s Mercy Hospital announced Friday that it would not continue a stadium naming rights partnership with Sporting Kansas City.

“As our 10-year naming partnership comes to a close, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Sporting Kansas City organization, its players and staff, and the fans who have embraced Children’s Mercy as part of the team’s story,” a Children’s Mercy spokesperson said in a news release Friday.

While Children’s Mercy will no longer have its name on the stadium, the spokesperson said their “admiration and support for Sporting Kansas City remains strong.”

“We look forward to continuing our relationship that reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of children and families across the region,” Children’s Mercy said in its statement.

Earlier Friday, Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid discussed the stadium name with assembled media.

“At the conclusion of our partnership with Children’s Mercy, the stadium name will temporarily transition to Sporting Park until the club’s new stadium naming rights partner is announced,” a spokesperson said.

The club did not provide a timetable for the announcement.

The facility opened in March 2011 as Livestrong Sporting Park, part of a partnership with bicyclist Lance Armstrong's Livestrong Foundation. Sporting terminated the partnership in January 2013.

The stadium would be named Sporting Park for the next three seasons before Sporting entered a 10-year agreement with Children's Mercy in November 2015.

Earlier Friday, the club announced a new partnership with Saint Luke’s .

Under the partnership, Saint Luke’s will serve as the club's official health care and team care provider. The Saint Luke’s logo will appear on the sleeve of the team’s main uniforms and on the chest of the club’s training and pre-game warm-up kits.

“Our two organizations have deep roots in Kansas City, and we are excited to join together to make a difference in local communities across the area through this partnership,” Reid said of the partnership.

