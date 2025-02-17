Cold, snow forces rescheduling of Tuesday’s Sporting KC, Inter Miami CF Concacaf match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citing the importance of player and fan safety, Concacaf organizers announced Monday they have rescheduled Tuesday’s Concacaf match between Sporting KC and Inter Miami CF.

LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

The match marks the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Round One series between the two clubs.

Officials said the match hosted at Children’s Mercy Park has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

NEWS: Concacaf has announced that the first leg match of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF has been rescheduled. — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 17, 2025

“The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities,” Concacaf officials said Monday.

The match was originally set for Tuesday night. The latest forecast calls for temperatures around 5 degrees with wind chill values around -11 and accumulating snow.

Wednesday night’s weather won’t be tropical either. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures dropping below zero Wednesday night, with wind chills at least -5 or lower all night.

However, there is no snow in the forecast for Wednesday night.

—