Cold, snow forces rescheduling of Tuesday’s Sporting KC, Inter Miami CF Concacaf match

Matt Foster/KSHB
Sporting KC players attempted to stay warm during a practice on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citing the importance of player and fan safety, Concacaf organizers announced Monday they have rescheduled Tuesday’s Concacaf match between Sporting KC and Inter Miami CF.

The match marks the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Round One series between the two clubs.

Officials said the match hosted at Children’s Mercy Park has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

“The decision to reschedule the match has been made to prioritize player and fan safety, and in close coordination with the two participating clubs and the local authorities,” Concacaf officials said Monday.

The match was originally set for Tuesday night. The latest forecast calls for temperatures around 5 degrees with wind chill values around -11 and accumulating snow.

Wednesday night’s weather won’t be tropical either. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures dropping below zero Wednesday night, with wind chills at least -5 or lower all night.

However, there is no snow in the forecast for Wednesday night.

