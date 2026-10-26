Comets sign former Sporting KC standout Khiry Shelton to 3-year deal

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Khiry Shelton’s soccer career in Kansas City isn’t finished, but it won’t be with Sporting Kansas City.

Instead, the Kansas City Comets announced Monday that Shelton — a 10-year MLS veteran who scored 12 goals with 16 assists in 165 appearances, including 109 starts, across seven seasons with Sporting KC (2018, 2020-2025) — had signed a three-year contract.

“We’re happy to have Khiry joining the KC Comets,” Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said in a release from the team announcing the signing. “He’s a talented player who has played at a high level, and I believe he can bring a lot to our team.”

New York City FC made Shelton, 33, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. A forward from Oregon State, he scored six goals with 10 assists in 53 matches, including 23 starts, across three seasons with the expansion MLS franchise before being traded to Sporting KC.

Shelton spent 2019 with SC Paderborn in Germany before returning to Sporting KC, where he totaled 15 goals and 18 assists across 191 appearances in all competitions. That includes a goal and two assists in nine MLS playoff matches with the club.

“It’s an honor, and I’m extremely blessed and thrilled for the opportunity to be joining the club,” Shelton said. “The club has great history, and I look forward to contributing to that.”

The Comets, who play their home games at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, open the 2026-27 MASL season Nov. 27 at the St. Louis Ambush before hosting the Milwaukee Wave on Nov. 28 in their home opener.

“Indoor soccer is a different game, and it will take some time to adjust, but I believe in his ability and what he can become in this league,” Stokic said. “I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him grow, and seeing the impact he can make for us. I believe he can be an important part of what we’re building here in Kansas City.”

The Comets have reached the MASL playoffs in six consecutive seasons.

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