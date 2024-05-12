Watch Now
Herrera, Aliya each score a goal, Clark has 5 saves as Dynamo beats Sporting KC 2-1

Rick Bowmer/AP
Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes reacts during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 11:37 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 00:37:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Héctor Herrera scored his first goal of the season and Ibrahim Aliyu added a goal in the 78th minute to help the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 Saturday night and end a three-game losing streak.

Leading the counter-attack, Griffin Dorsey worked from the right side to the center as he worked down field and then played a through ball to a streaking Aliya near the penalty spot, where he bent a low shot around the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Tim Melia and inside the back post to give Sporting the lead for good at 2-1.

Herrera opened the scoring in the 31st minute. He tapped a corner kick to nearby Amine Bassi, who played a ball that led Herrera to to corner of the area, where he ripped a one-touch shot that gave the Dynamo (5-4-2) a 1-0 lead.

Dániel Sallói, just outside the penalty area, quickly turned a fired a low roller that slipped inside the near post for Sporting that made it 1-1 in the 61st.

Kansas City (2-5-5) has lost three consecutive games and is winless in six straight.

Houston went into the match having lost three in a row and four of its last five since the Dynamo won three straight to close the month of March.

Melia and the Dynamo's Steve Clark had five saves apiece.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

