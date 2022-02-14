How to watch Sporting KC games in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With this week’s news of a new partnership between 38 The Spot/KSHB 41 and Sporting KC to carry games this season, here’s a quick guide you can use on where to watch the games.

HOW TO WATCH



Sporting KC App: Free live match streams via Sporting One, a new video content feature, for viewers in KS and MO (excluding St. Louis)

SportingKC.com: Free live match streams for viewers in KS and MO (excluding St. Louis)

38 The Spot (KMCI): Live linear TV match broadcasts free over-the-air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region

ESPN+: Live match streams for viewers outside of KS and MO (including St. Louis) with a paid subscription

HOW CAN I WATCH MATCHES IF I’M OUTSIDE THE VIEWING AREA?

ESPN+ has live match streams for viewers outside of KS and MO (including St. Louis) with paid subscriptions.

WHAT’S CONSIDERED IN MARKET/OUT OF MARKET?

Viewers in the 9-county KC metro should be able to pick up the 38 the Spot over-the-air signal with an antennae. You may need to rescan your TV if you don’t see 38 the Spot immediately or you may need a better antennae. Topeka, Columbia and St. Joe are outside the KC DMA and will likely need to stream.

WHAT ARE THE RECOMMENDED ANTENNAES FOR OVER-THE-AIR?

Our engineers suggest an attic-mount or arrow-shaped antenna that you would place near your TV. Traditional rabbit ears are not recommended.

CAN I DVR MATCHES IF I CAN’T WATCH THEM LIVE?

There is not an option for this for 38 the Spot, the Sporting KC App/Sporting website and ESPN+. You can still DVR games with a cable or satellite package that airs the matches. Match replays will also be available on the Sporting KC app and ESPN+.

ARE ALL MATCHES AIRING OR JUST HOME GAMES?

All 26 locally televised matches available over-the-air, as well as on cable and satellite packages, throughout the Kansas City region on 38 The Spot. In addition, all non-nationally televised Sporting KC matches will stream live for free on SportingKC.com and in the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One, a new video content feature to be launched this month, for viewers in Kansas and Missouri (excluding the St. Louis area per MLS policy).

WILL THE MATCHES BE ON HULU LIVE/ROKU DEVICES/YOUTUBE TV/KSHB APP?

The best option at the present time is to watch the games live on 38 The Spot over-the-air, or on SportingKC.com and the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One.

CAN I STREAM 38 THE SPOT?

38 does not have a stream, but you can watch on SportingKC.com and the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One.

