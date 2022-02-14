Watch
SportsSporting KC

Actions

How to watch Sporting KC games in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
SportingViewerGuide.jpg
Posted at 3:42 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:44:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With this week’s news of a new partnership between 38 The Spot/KSHB 41 and Sporting KC to carry games this season, here’s a quick guide you can use on where to watch the games.

HOW TO WATCH

  • Sporting KC App: Free live match streams via Sporting One, a new video content feature, for viewers in KS and MO (excluding St. Louis)
  • SportingKC.com: Free live match streams for viewers in KS and MO (excluding St. Louis)
  • 38 The Spot (KMCI): Live linear TV match broadcasts free over-the-air or via cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City region
  • ESPN+: Live match streams for viewers outside of KS and MO (including St. Louis) with a paid subscription

HOW CAN I WATCH MATCHES IF I’M OUTSIDE THE VIEWING AREA?
ESPN+ has live match streams for viewers outside of KS and MO (including St. Louis) with paid subscriptions.

WHAT’S CONSIDERED IN MARKET/OUT OF MARKET?
Viewers in the 9-county KC metro should be able to pick up the 38 the Spot over-the-air signal with an antennae. You may need to rescan your TV if you don’t see 38 the Spot immediately or you may need a better antennae. Topeka, Columbia and St. Joe are outside the KC DMA and will likely need to stream.

WHAT ARE THE RECOMMENDED ANTENNAES FOR OVER-THE-AIR?
Our engineers suggest an attic-mount or arrow-shaped antenna that you would place near your TV. Traditional rabbit ears are not recommended.

CAN I DVR MATCHES IF I CAN’T WATCH THEM LIVE?
There is not an option for this for 38 the Spot, the Sporting KC App/Sporting website and ESPN+. You can still DVR games with a cable or satellite package that airs the matches. Match replays will also be available on the Sporting KC app and ESPN+.

ARE ALL MATCHES AIRING OR JUST HOME GAMES?
All 26 locally televised matches available over-the-air, as well as on cable and satellite packages, throughout the Kansas City region on 38 The Spot. In addition, all non-nationally televised Sporting KC matches will stream live for free on SportingKC.com and in the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One, a new video content feature to be launched this month, for viewers in Kansas and Missouri (excluding the St. Louis area per MLS policy).

WILL THE MATCHES BE ON HULU LIVE/ROKU DEVICES/YOUTUBE TV/KSHB APP?
The best option at the present time is to watch the games live on 38 The Spot over-the-air, or on SportingKC.com and the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One.

CAN I STREAM 38 THE SPOT?
38 does not have a stream, but you can watch on SportingKC.com and the Sporting KC mobile app via Sporting One.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo