PITCH SHOT | Sporting KC, Stadiumlinks partner to bring 9-hole golf course to Children's Mercy park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the last several years, you might have seen mini-golf courses pop-up at baseball and football stadiums across the country.

This fall, you’ll be able to add Sporting KC’s Children’s Mercy Park to the list of stadiums.

The club announced Wednesday a partnership with Stadiumlinks — a company that runs several stadium golf courses — to bring a 9-hole, par-39 golf course to Children’s Mercy Park from Sept. 27-29.

“This event gives the public the rare experience of hitting some of the most memorable golf shots imaginable from nearly every seating section spanning nearly the entire stadium,” Stadiumlinks vice president Christian Stephens said in a release Wednesday.

Stephens said the Children’s Mercy stadium experience will be the first time the company is offering a “pro package.”

The package adds additional short game challenges into the course, turning the 9-hole course into a 15-hole course for those who sign up.

Tee times and additional information about the event are available online.

