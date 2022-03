Nick Tre. Smith/AP

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnny Russell scored a pivotal goal in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. Sporting KC is now 2-3-0 after the victory and RSL fell to 3-1-1.



