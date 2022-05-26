SKC comes back to beat Houston, advance in U.S. Open Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Survive and advance for Sporting Kansas City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Wednesday night, Sporting came from behind to beat the Houston Dynamo at Children's Mercy Park, advancing to the quarterfinals of the in-season competition.

Johnny Russell was the offense for Kansas City. The forward first struck in the 52nd minute, trailing 1-0.

Russell slipped while corralling a pass, but maintained possession just outside the box before delivering a world-class, left-footed strike between defenders and just inside the left post.

Twenty minutes later, Daniel Salloi was fouled in the box, allowing Russell to step up and bury at penalty kick which served as the game-winning goal.

Sporting will now face Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. Union Omaha is a team from USL League One.