Sporting breaks out of offensive funk, blows out Portland

Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontàs, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:06 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 00:06:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City got a much-needed win over Portland on Sunday night at Children's Mercy Park, 4-1.

Striker Willie Agada scored twice, book-ending goals in the 31st minute to get Sporting on the board and again in the 75th minute to cap the home team's scoring.

In between, Andreu Fontas and Erik Thommy also both found the back of the net.

Portland managed a late goal by Sebastian Blanco.

Sporting has seen an offensive resurgence as of late with 11 goals over a three-match stretch. The club has also won two of those three matches.

Sporting returns home to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park at 7:30 PM.

