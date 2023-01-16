Watch Now
Sporting Kansas City announces $15 tickets for 2023 home games for college students

Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 11:37:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that home game tickets for the 2023 season will be available to college students for $15.

The team is launching the Sporting U pass for the full season, making tickets available for a reduced price to students at over 240 universities in the country. Additional universities may be added in the future.

Those with tickets purchased through the Sporting U pass will have tickets in the Supporters' Stand on the north end of Children's Mercy Park.

Students can apply for a Sporting U pass by entering their email address on the Sporting KC website.

Tickets can currently be purchased for the first four home games of the 2023 season:

  • March 11 vs. LA Galaxy
  • March 25 vs. Seattle Sounders
  • April 8 vs. Colorado Rapids
  • April 29 vs. CF Montréal

