Sporting Kansas City announces $15 tickets for 2023 home games for college students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that home game tickets for the 2023 season will be available to college students for $15.
The team is launching the Sporting U pass for the full season, making tickets available for a reduced price to students at over 240 universities in the country. Additional universities may be added in the future.
Those with tickets purchased through the Sporting U pass will have tickets in the Supporters' Stand on the north end of Children's Mercy Park.
Students can apply for a Sporting U pass by entering their email address on the Sporting KC website.
Tickets can currently be purchased for the first four home games of the 2023 season:
- March 11 vs. LA Galaxy
- March 25 vs. Seattle Sounders
- April 8 vs. Colorado Rapids
- April 29 vs. CF Montréal
