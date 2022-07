KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Soccer announced Friday that Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford has been suspended.

Ford, an Olathe, Kansas, native, will miss 10 games for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Policy.

According to MLS, Ford tested positive for a performing-enhancing substance.

Ford was also fined 20% of his annual salary for the violation.

The 10-game suspension went into effect July 13.

Ford will next be eligible to play on Sept. 13 against D.C. United.

