Sporting Kansas City gets boost of confidence after 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City secured a much-needed boost in confidence on Wednesday with a win at home .

KC defeated the Colorado Rapids 2-1 in an ugly win, but three points are three points.

As the team prepares for the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, midfielder Uri Rosell said the team is feeling good.

"It felt so good, and absolutely we worked really hard to get those, so even felt better," Rosell said. "I think that right now, we are just three points from the playoffs line, so I think it's really close. And the confidence from us, it's way higher for sure."

Sunday's match out west will be the team's fifth game in 15 days. On top of fatigue, the team is battling injuries and suspensions following Wednesday's match at Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting KC will get two players back, Roger Espinoza and Robert Voloder, but also lose two, Andreu Fontas and Daniel Salloi.

San Jose is currently in 12th place, just one point ahead of Sporting.

"They've always been a very competitive team, always. I think they continue to do that, and just like any game that we play in Major League Soccer, this one will be as difficult as the other ones," said Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes.

Sporting is three points out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

Kansas City and San Jose kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at PayPal Park. The match can be viewed on 38 The Spot.

