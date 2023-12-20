Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

Sporting Kansas City kicks off 2024 MLS regular season schedule with match vs Houston

MLS Timbers Sporting KC Soccer Daniel Salloi
Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Dániel Sallói (20) kicks the ball away from Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala (33) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting Kansas City won 4-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MLS Timbers Sporting KC Soccer Daniel Salloi
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 14:39:30-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City's Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs run came to an end mere weeks ago and the team is already gearing up for the 2024 season.

MLS announced Sporting KC's 2024 regular season schedule Wednesday, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 24 against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

Sporting's home opener at Children's Mercy Park will be held on March 2 against Philadelphia Union.

Sporting KC will face St. Louis CITY SC on April 20 and July 20 at Children's Mercy Park.

The MLS regular season will conclude for Sporting KC against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium.

Those interested in purchasing season tickets can call 888-4KC-GOAL, or fill out an online form to be contacted by a ticket representative.

Single-match tickets are available for all 2024 regular season games — aside from an April 13 game in Kansas City against Miami CF and Lionel Messi — online.

To view Sporting KC's full 34-match schedule, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo