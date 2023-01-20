Sporting Kansas City to welcome Chivas Guadalajara to Children's Mercy Park this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will welcome Chivas Guadalajara from the Liga MX to Children's Mercy Park this summer for group play matchup in Leagues Cup 2023.

The two clubs will square off for the first time in a competitive match, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

Sporting KC did play the Chivas in an international friendly match in 2011, when the team's played to a 2-2 draw.

The clubs also faced off during the 2009 MLS preseason in Mexico when they played to a draw.

Sporting KC forward Alan Pulido will have the chance to play against his former club, as he played for Chivas Guadalajara from 2016-2019.

In addition, Sporting KC will also face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

The fixed bracket and match schedule for Leagues Cup 2023 will be announced in the coming months.

