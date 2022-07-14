Watch Now
Sporting Kansas City's Isimat-Mirin, Russell named to MLS team of the week

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Maikel Chang
Nick Tre. Smith/AP
Sporting Kansas City defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (5) attempts to bypass Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Maikel Chang
Posted at 1:56 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 14:56:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 
Sporting Kansas City forward and club captain Johnny Russell as well as defender Nicolas Isimat-Mirin were named to the MLS team of the week for Week 20.

Isimat-Mirin had an MLS career-high 10 duels against Minnesota on Wednesday. He was also only one of three Western Conference defensive players to receive a team of the week honor. Isimat-Mirin became the first player in the Western Conference in nearly a year to have 10 duels, three interceptions and five clearances during a regular season road match.

Russell subbed into the match against Minnesota in the 57th minute and scored the equalizing goal in the 63rd minute for his eighth goal of the season. Russell is the team leader in goals this year. He is also currently third in team history with 46 regular season goals since 2018.

Sporting Kansas City will finish their three-game road trip this Sunday against Real Salt Lake. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. and can be watched on our 38 The Spot/KMCI-TV


