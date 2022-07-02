Sporting Kansas City's Peter Vermes closes in on 500th match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes will coach in his 500th game for the club this coming Sunday.

Vermes is the all-time leader in wins among head coaches and players in MLS history.

He is the only person to win an MLS Cup as a coach and player with the same club. Vermes credits his colleagues and owners for his success.

“I work with and work for an incredible ownership group. Incredible vision, great understanding of the evolution and build of something," Vermes said during a Friday press conference. “And then I’m really fortunate to work with an incredible staff and great players over the years.”

The 14-year coaching veteran has the most Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles among present MLS coaches. He was also inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Vermes reflected on his time over the past 499 matches.

“I’ve had to evolve myself. Its experience when you are in that many games. I would say the biggest change is my hair color. I think the biggest thing is just experiences," Vermes said. “You can get caught up in each roll of the ball or each play. You know it’s a long season. You have to understand the grind.”

People can watch Vermes in his 500th match and Sporting host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. CT on 38 The Spot.

—