Sporting KC acquires William Agada from Hapoel Jerusalem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced Thursday the club acquired William Agada, 22, from Israeli football club Hapoel Jerusalem.

The striker is “excited to be joining Sporting KC” where he follows in Gadi Kinda’s footsteps as the second Israeli Premier Leaguer to join SKC in the last three seasons.

“It is a dream to play for a club like this and I hope to come in and help the team succeed,” Agada said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to compete in front of the fans in Kansas City.”

Agada, originally from Nigeria, began playing professionally when he turned 18.

After a standout year during his 2019-20 season in the Israeli second division, he was on loan to Hapoel Haifa, a top-flight Israeli Premier League team. His contributions notably saved the team from dropping to second-tier status.

By the 2021-22 season start, he returned to Hapoel Jerusalem, which had been newly promoted to the Premier League, where he was responsible for 42% of the team’s goal scoring.

Sporting Kansas City defeated Union Omaha 6-0 Wednesday night as part of the U.S. Open Cup.

The team returns to league play Saturday against the Seattle Sounders. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Lumen Field.

—