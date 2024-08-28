Sporting KC advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with win over Indy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Final with a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven late Tuesday night.

The match start time was delayed due to the weather.

The U.S. Open Cup has always been important for the club, and this is the first time since 2017 that Sporting has played in the final match.

Sporting coach Peter Vermes said this game was everything.

"There's a lot of guys in that locker room that haven't won a trophy in a professional team, and so I mean this is an opportunity and you don't get a lot of them, and so you better play with everything you have to make sure you get to the final and give yourself a chance to win a trophy," Vermes added.

Sporting will travel to take on the winner of the other semifinal between Los Angeles FC and Seattle Sounders FC scheduled for tomorrow in Seattle.