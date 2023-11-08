Sporting KC defender Logan Ndenbe tears ACL, out for remainder of 2023 MLS season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City left back Logan Ndenbe suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2023 MLS season.

The 23-year-old Belgian defender is expected to miss seven to nine months after surgery to repair his knee, which means he'll miss at least the first few months of the 2024 season.

Ndenbe hurt his knee about one hour into Sporting KC's 2-1 win Sunday against the Western Conference's top seed, St. Louis City SC, at Children's Mercy Park.

With the win, which ended St. Louis City's inaugural season, Sporting KC advanced to the Western Conference semifinals against either the Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake.

Ndenbe, who had never scored in his professional career entering the MLS Cup Playoffs, scored his first goal in a 4-1 win Oct. 29 during the opening game of the best-of-three series.

He scored his second goal in Game 2's series clincher last Sunday before exiting with the knee injury.

Since Ndenbe was reinserted into Sporting KC's starting lineup at left back on Aug. 26, the club is 8-3-0 with him in the starting lineup.

The young Belgian joined Sporting KC in 2022 after five professional seasons with Belgium's First Division A and France's Ligue 2.

Ndenbe has appeared in 43 matches, including 37 starts, in his two seasons with SKC.

The date and opponent for Sporting KC's next playoff game hasn't been announced and won't take place until after the internatonal break, likely on Nov. 25 or 26.

