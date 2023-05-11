Sporting KC falls in Houston, ends U.S. Open Cup bid

HOUSTON, Texas — Sporting KC saw its U.S. Open Cup run come to an end in Houston with a 1-0 loss to the Dynamo Wednesday Night.

Thor Ulfarsson scored the game's lone goal in the 12th minute and held on the rest of the way despite playing the final 55 minutes down a man following a red card.

As a result, Sporting outshot Houston 17-2 but was unable to find the back of the net.

Gadi Kinda was the only player from the team's upset of Seattle on Sunday to play in this Round of 32 game.

Sporting turns around and returns to MLS play on Saturday when the team hosts Minnesota United FC at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

