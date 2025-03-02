Sporting KC hosts season kickoff party for fans Sunday afternoon at KC Live! in the Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC will host a free 2025 season kickoff party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at KC Live! in the Power & Light District featuring the team's players, along with games, music, and giveaways.

The club asks that fans bring non-perishable food items to support Harvesters. For every five items donated, fans will be entered to win prizes like a personalized Sporting KC jersey and a sideline pass to watch warm-ups at an upcoming home match.

The event will also have a pop-up store where fans can buy team merchandise.

Charlie Riedel/AP A fan waves a Sporting Kansas City flag before an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The team's next match is Saturday, March 8, in Washington, D.C., against D.C. United.

Sporting KC returns for a home match on March 15 against Minnesota United FC.