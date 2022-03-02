Sporting KC President, CEO Jake Reid signs 5-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid will remain in charge of the club for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a five-year contract extension.

Sporting KC made the announcement Wednesday during its annual media day before the home opener, which coincided with a training session open to some fans at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

“I feel honored to be able to do this,” Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “One of the things that I really enjoy about this club is that there’s a real consistency in the people that are here on all different levels and that stay here for a long period of time. I think that brings continuity. I think it brings a high level and high-performing culture to the club. So, I am pleased to announce that Jake Reid has signed a new five-year contract with the club.”

Reid, 39, handles the aspects of the club not directly related to the players, but works closely with Vermes. He also oversees Sporting Club Special Events, Children’s Mercy Park, Compass Minerals National Performance Center and other club properties — including Swope Soccer Village, Wyandotte Sporting Fields, No Other Pub and the Central Bank Sporting Complex, which is slated to open later this year in the Northland.

"I am thrilled to be with the club for at least another five seasons," Reid said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my time here, but I still believe our biggest opportunities remain ahead of us.”

Vermes agreed, saying he believes Sporting KC has a “bright” future with Reid leading the club and called the extension through the 2026 season “a tremendous opportunity for the club to have someone of his caliber, someone that I enjoy working with on an every-day basis, someone that I think has done a tremendous job leading this club.”

Reid joined Sporting KC in 2010 as the vice president of ticket sales and service.

He has since been promoted to chief revenue officer in 2012, club president in 2016 and added the CEO title in April 2018.

"Jake has shown great leadership as Sporting Kansas City's President and CEO over the last six seasons," Sporting KC principal owner Michael Illig said in a statement from the club. "We are delighted that he has committed to the club and look forward to further success in a rapidly changing sports landscape. As this exciting era continues to evolve, Sporting remains committed to revolutionizing the ways in which fans experience, follow and support the club."

Spearheaded by Reid and Vermes, Sporting KC has aggressively embraced technology to enhance the fan experience and paved the way for MLS to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years.

Reid also serves on Kansas City’s bid committee for the 2016 World Cup in addition to the Kansas City Sports Commission and The Victory Project.