Sporting KC returns to Lamar Hunt US Open Cup action Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City returns to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action Tuesday for the first time in 1,063 days.

Entering in the fourth round for the 107th Open Cup, four-time champions Sporting KC host FC Dallas with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

“Obviously, it’s been gone for a couple years because of COVID,” Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “It’s good that it’s back. ... It’s a tournament that we’ve always taken seriously, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Coming off a scoreless draw Saturday night at New York City FC, Sporting KC faces some challenges with a tight turnaround for the Open Cup match.

“When you get in these situations, it usually winds up being a game-day decision, which it will be,” Vermes said.

Before the game Tuesday, Vermes and his staff will “see who feels good, see who has enough energy in the gas tank, then we’ll make that decision.”

Centerback Nicolas Isimat-Mirin remains sidelined with a concussion and surgery to repair a broken orbital bone.

Right back Graham Zusi (thigh) also missed Saturday’s game, while Designated Players Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda have been shut down for the season.

With three consecutive draws, Sporting KC has staunched the bleeding after losing five of the previous six games, but a strong run in the Open Cup — which the club won in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017 — might help energize the club.

“For sure, this is a good opportunity for us to kind of kickstart our season,” midfielder Felipe Hernandez said. “Getting a big point on the road a few days ago was big and definitely getting a big win in this tournament could get things going for us.”

Sporting KC’s recent stretch also includes a 2-2 draw April 30 against FC Dallas, which beat the Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday at home, but personnel changes may render that result moot for the Open Cup rematch.

“I’m sure there will be things that will be different and you’ll have different players on the field, and they change the game as well,” Vermes said.

The Open Cup opener against FC Dallas will be streamed live on ESPN+, but is not set for over-the-air broadcast.

“It’s a good opportunity for all of us,” Hernandez said. “I don’t think it’s any different than a regular-season game, because we want to win every game. We’re excited to get it going.”