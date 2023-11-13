Sporting KC to continue playoff run Sunday, Nov. 26 in Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will continue its 2023 MLS playoff run on Sunday, Nov. 26, against the Dynamo in Houston.

Match time in the MLS Western Conference Semifinal is set for 6 p.m., with the winner set to advance to the Western Conference Final against the winner of Los Angeles FC vs the Seattle Sounders.

While Sporting KC made quick work of St. Louis CITY SC in the quarterfinals, winning the best of three series 2-0, Houston didn’t punch its ticket until Saturday when it took out Real Salt Lake in penalty kicks in the third game of their series.

The Sporting KC vs Houston Dynamo game will be nationally televised on FS 1 and FOX Deportees. The match will also be available in English and Spanish on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

—