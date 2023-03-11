Sporting KC to host Chivas Guadalajara during inaugural Leagues Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City’s group stage path through the 2023 Leagues Cup was revealed Thursday.

Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes’ side opens Central Region Group 3 play on Sunday, July 23, at FC Cincinnati.

Sporting KC will host Chivas Guadalajara, a 12-time Liga MX side, eight days later on Monday, July 31, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Tickets for the Chivas at Sporting KC game are available on the team’s website.

Sporting KC and Chivas have tied in two previous exhibition matches, but this will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs.

SKC striker Alan Pulido won a Liga MX scoring title while playing with Chivas from 2016-19.

Chivas also plays Thursday, July 27, at FC Cincinnati.

The Leagues Cup debuts in 2023 and features all 47 clubs from North America’s top two domestic leagues — Major League Soccer, which expanded to 29 teams with the addition of St. Louis City SC, and Liga MX, which has 18 teams.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The inaugural tournament runs from July 21 to Aug. 19 and the top three finishers qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

Games will be shown on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass.

—