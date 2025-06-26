Sporting scores twice in stoppage time, beats Charlotte 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City saved its best for last.

Trailing 1-0 to Charlotte with just minutes left in the match Wednesday night, Sporting scored not once but twice in stoppage time to stun the visitors, 2-1.

It was Mason Toye racing ahead of the pack to tally the equalizer in the 94th minute.

Then, just two minutes later, Santiago Munoz also broke free before delivering a sliding pass to Dejan Joveljic who knocked home the game-winner.

Charlotte's Idan Toklomati got the scoring started in the first half with a goal in the 34th minute.

The three points moves Kansas City up to 12th in the MLS Western Conference, just four points shy of the playoff line.

Sporting KC turns right around and plays Real Salt Lake at home on Saturday.