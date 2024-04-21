Tomas Totland scores first MLS goal in stoppage time, St. Louis plays Sporting KC to 3-3 tie

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tomas Totland scored his first MLS goal in the second minute of stoppage time, João Klauss added a goal and two assists and St. Louis City rallied Saturday night for a 3-3 tie with Sporting Kansas City.

Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia played a goal kick to near midfield that was eventually won by St. Louis and, after a couple one-touch passes, Totland outraced a defender before he slipped a shot from right corner of the area inside the far post to cap the scoring in the second minute of injury time.

Alan Pulido tapped a pass to Willy Agada, whose played a one-touch pass back to Pulido for a left-footed goal from point-blank range to give Sporting Kansas City (2-2-5) a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Rasmus Alm rolled a cross from the right side to the center of the area, where a streaking Klauss scored to make it 1-1 in the 31st and Célio Pompeu ripped a right-footer from 20-yards out to give St. Louis (2-1-6) a 2-1 lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Dániel Sallói, on the left side, flicked an arcing cross from near the goal toward the back post that re-directed by goalkeeper Roman Bürki into the net for an own goal to make it 2-2 in the 65th minute but Erik Thommy slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long ball played by Andreu Fontàs for a break-away goal to give Sporting a 3-2 lead in the 77th.

Melia finished with four saves for Kansas City, which had 56.8% possession but was outshot 20-7 by St. Louis.