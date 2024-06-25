USMNT, Canada to square off in September at Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Men’s National Team will square off against Canada on Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park, the team announced Tuesday.

The game will air live on TBS, Telemundo, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Futbol de Primera.

Those attending the game will experience Fan Appreciation Night activations and opportunities to win prizes.

Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

Sporting KC season ticket holders will have access to a pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27.

For information on tickets, visit this link.

USMNT is 17-10-13 all-time against Canada, according to the team.

