Watch Now
SportsSporting KC

Actions

USMNT, Canada to square off in September at Children's Mercy Park

MLS Sounders Sporting KC Soccer
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nick Tre. Smith/AP
Interior view of Children's Mercy Park prior to an MLS soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)
MLS Sounders Sporting KC Soccer
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 25, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Men’s National Team will square off against Canada on Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park, the team announced Tuesday.

The game will air live on TBS, Telemundo, truTV, Universo, Max, Peacock and Futbol de Primera.

Those attending the game will experience Fan Appreciation Night activations and opportunities to win prizes.

Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28.

Sporting KC season ticket holders will have access to a pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27.

For information on tickets, visit this link.

USMNT is 17-10-13 all-time against Canada, according to the team.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo