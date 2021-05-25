Sporting KC'S Alan Pulido to join Mexico MNT for CONCACAF Nations League Finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido has been selected to the Mexico Men's National Team for the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Finals on June 3 and June 6 in Denver.

Pulido will join Mexico following Saturday's match between Sporting and Houston Dynamo FC and will return to Kansas City following El Tri's friendly versus Honduras on June 12.

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals were originally scheduled to be played in June 2020 before being postponed.

Pulido, 30, and LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos are the two MLS players on Mexico's team.

In Sporting KC’s last two matches, Pulido has had three goals and one assist.