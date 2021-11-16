Sporting KC's Daniel Salloi a finalist for MLS MVP award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi's standout season is getting noticed around the MLS.

The Sporting Kansas City forward is not only a finalist for the MLS Comeback Player of the Year award but also the MLS Most Valuable Player award.

2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalists



Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City)

Valentin Castellanos (New York City FC)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC)

2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Finalists



Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández (LA Galaxy)

Salloi has the chance to become just the third Sporting KC player in club history to win the MVP. Preki won the award in both 1997 and 2003. Goalie Tony Meola was named MLS MVP in 2000.

Salloi has tallied MLS career-highs with 16 goals and eight assists. His 24 combined goals and assists were tied for fourth in MLS and the fifth-most in a single regular season in club history.

Sporting KC begins its MLS Cup Playoff push on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park at 4 PM against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

