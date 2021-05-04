Sporting KC's July 17 home match vs. Austin FC moved to June 12 at Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that the club's regular-season home match against Austin FC on July 17 has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 12, at Children's Mercy Park.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on Bally Sports Kansas City.

Ticketing information for the rescheduled game on June 12 will be announced soon.

The matchup was moved forward five weeks due to Children's Mercy Park hosting matches for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in mid-July.

Concacaf will host quarterfinal and semifinal matches at nine stadiums in six U.S. metropolitan areas. The 16th edition of Concacaf’s flagship men's international competition will crown the best men's national team in the region.

Children's Mercy Park has hosted Concacaf in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

June 12 will serve as the second head-to-head matchup between Sporting and expansion side Austin FC this season. The inaugural meeting will take place Sunday at Children's Mercy Park with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's clash will also be shown nationally on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with local radio broadcasts on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.