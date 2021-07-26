Sporting knocks off Seattle in top-of-the-table clash

SEATTLE, Wash. — Second-place Sporting Kansas City got closer to first place on Sunday night with a massive 3-1 victory on the road at first-place Seattle. (9-3-3, 30 points) earned a statement win on Sunday night by sinking first-place Seattle Sounders FC (9-2-5, 32 points) in a 3-1 thriller at Lumen Field.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi connected on first half goals for Kansas City.

Then, after a second-half goal by the Sounders, 20-year-old Cam Duke sealed the SKC win with his first career MLS goal.

With the three points, Kansas City (9-3-3, 30 points) climbs to within two points of Seattle (9-2-5, 32) in the Western Conference standings.

Seattle carried a 17-game home unbeaten streak into this match but Sporting was able to collect its third-straight win in the series.

Even more impressive is that SKC got the victory without Sporting Director Peter Vermes who was unavailable after testing positive for COVID last week.

Sporting's next match is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts FC Dallas at Children's Mercy Park.