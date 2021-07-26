Watch
Sports

Actions

Sporting knocks off Seattle in top-of-the-table clash

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, center, celebrates with defender Luis Martins (36) and Johnny Russell, right, after Salloi scored a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
MLS Sporting Kansas City Sounders Soccer
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 00:25:58-04

SEATTLE, Wash. — Second-place Sporting Kansas City got closer to first place on Sunday night with a massive 3-1 victory on the road at first-place Seattle. (9-3-3, 30 points) earned a statement win on Sunday night by sinking first-place Seattle Sounders FC (9-2-5, 32 points) in a 3-1 thriller at Lumen Field.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi connected on first half goals for Kansas City.

Then, after a second-half goal by the Sounders, 20-year-old Cam Duke sealed the SKC win with his first career MLS goal.

With the three points, Kansas City (9-3-3, 30 points) climbs to within two points of Seattle (9-2-5, 32) in the Western Conference standings.

Seattle carried a 17-game home unbeaten streak into this match but Sporting was able to collect its third-straight win in the series.

Even more impressive is that SKC got the victory without Sporting Director Peter Vermes who was unavailable after testing positive for COVID last week.

Sporting's next match is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts FC Dallas at Children's Mercy Park.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!