Sporting scores blowout win on the road against LAFC, 4-1

LOS ANGELES — Last week, Sporting Kansas City went on the road in a big, Western Conference clash and got a win over Seattle.

Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Sporting did it again with a 4-1 dominant performance at LAFC.

Alan Pulido, fresh off his run to the Gold Cup championship match with Mexico, returned to get the scoring started off first in the 20 minutes.

Eight minutes later, Daniel Salloi, who was named to the MLS All-Star game on Wednesday, centered a pass to Luis Martins, who slotted home Sporting's second goal of the night.

Salloi scored before halftime and the route was on.

Gadi Kinda added a second half goal to make it 4-0.

Danny Musovski collected the loan goal for LAFC, who came into the match in third place in the Western Conference.

With the three points, Sporting KC moved into a tie for place atop the standings with Seattle.