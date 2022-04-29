Sports betting in Las Vegas restricted during the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Welcome to Las Vegas, but if you want to bet on the NFL Draft, go elsewhere.

"It is ironic that the draft is here and yet in terms of a betting aspect it's going to be very slim in terms of what you can actually get," Jon Von Tobel, host for the sports betting network V-SIN located in Las Vegas, said.

That's right, since the NFL Draft is in Las Vegas, to counter any leaked information, Vegas sports books are required to take down any prop bets surrounding the NFL Draft 24 hours beforehand.

"The people all coming in to town, when they get to Thursday there's going to be nothing available," Von Tobel said. "In fact, at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday nothing is going to be available."

That okay because now you have options, lots of options, for sports betting.

Over 30 states have legalized sports betting of some kind. Kansas could be the next .

"Just the amount of money that's been wagered by state, Nevada is now fourth, at essentially 1.9 billion for the year 2022," Von Tobel said. "For all those years, it was only Nevada. That's definitely changed things."

New Jersey is now the new king of sports betting at almost $11 billion wagered in 2021.

But Von Tobel said he'd still take the odds on Vegas surviving, though.

"There's still a certain appeal to Nevada and Las Vegas," he said. "I think a lot of people will still come out here. But I don't think that sports betting is at the top of the list now."