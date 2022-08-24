Photo Gallery: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson

Share Facebook

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Lenny Dawson leaves the field at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Jan. 15, 1967. The Green Bay Packers beat Kansas City 35-10. The teams offenses were led by future Hall of Famers Bart Starr and Len Dawson. (AP Photo/File) UNCREDITED/AP

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo/File) AP

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2970 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson prepares to handoff to running back Mike Garrett (21) as running back Robert Holmes (45) and guard Ed Budde (71) lead the play during the Super Bowl in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo, File) Anonymous/AP

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) holds the ball as Mo Moorman blocks Minnesota Viking's defensive tackle Gary Larson (77) during the Super Bowl 4 football game in New Orleans. The Chiefs beat the Vikings 23-7. (AP Photo/File) Anonymous/AP

Len Dawson (16) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 1973. (AP Photo/Robert Scott) AP

Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson is grabbed by a Minnesota defender after handing off to running back Mike Garett during first half action in the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 11, 1970. Garrett scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo) Anonymous/AP

Kansas City Chiefs' Robert Holmes (45), takes a hand-off from quarterback Len Dawson (16) and begins his drive through the Cincinnati line for nine yards and a first down in AFL game at Kansas City, Oct. 13, 1968. The Chiefs won the game, 13-3. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter) William P. Straeter/AP

Len Dawson shown Dec. 23, 1971, Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback. Location unknown. (AP Photo) AP

Kansas City's quarterback Len Dawson pin-points his receiver as he gets set to pass in the game with the St. Louis Cardinals in Kansas City, on Nov. 23, 1970. The game was played to a 6-6 tie. (AP Photo/WPS) WPS/AP

Kansas Citys' quarterback Len Dawson is pounced on by Houston's 262-pound Elvin Bethea (65) and the crash causes Dawson to lose the ball in Kansas City, Nov. 8, 1970. Ed Podolak of the Chiefs recovered the bouncing ball. The Chiefs won the game, 24-9. (AP Photo/William Straeter) William Straeter/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson gets ready to launch a pass during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo. The flames have been rekindled in a once-great rivalry. The Chiefs and Raiders are fun and relevant again, playing for first place just like they did so many times in their colorful past. (AP Photo/William P. Straeter, File) William P. Straeter/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) watches the ball squirt around after it got away from him on a 3 yard run in first quarter action with Dallas Cowboys, Sept. 5, 1970, Dallas, Tex. Dallas Cowboys Leroy Jordan (55) Jethro Pugh (75), and Larry Cole (63) chase the ball that was recovered by Chiefs E.J. Holub, not shown. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman) Ferd Kaufman/AP

When Kansas City's quarterback Len Dawson couldn't find a receiver and decided to run, he was able to avoid the tackle by Buffalo's big Ron McDole, (72), but ran right into Paul Guidry, (59), left, Dec. 4, 1967 in Kansas City. However, he did get a first down. The Chiefs won the AFL game, 23-13. (AP Photo/William Straeter) William Straeter/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Len Dawson (16) gets ready to release the ball during the first Super Bowl, Jan. 15, 1967, against the Green Bay Packers at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Green Bay Packers won the game. (AP Photo) AP

